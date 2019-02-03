WENDY LYNN McCLOUD, 38, of Foster, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, January 30, 2019. She was preceded in death by her mother, Louella Carey Caudill; maternal grandparents, Earl and Marie Carey; and her paternal grandparents, Odell and Edith Caudill. She is survived by her husband, Steven McCloud; children, Nathan Lee Lovejoy, Ryan Tyler McCloud and stepdaughter Stephanie N. McCloud; father, Stephen Caudill of Danville, W.Va.; brother, Stephen Caudill Jr. of Huntington, W.Va.; mother- and father-in-law, Steve and Becky McCloud of Foster; brothers-in-law, Tootie and Tamas Rowe, and Mike and Jennie McCloud; and a host of nieces and nephews. Service will be 11 a.m. Sunday, February 3, at Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Friends may call one hour prior to the service. You may express condolences to the family at www.handleyfh.com.
Handley Funeral Home - Danville
439 Phipps Ave. PO Box 175
Danville, WV 25053
(304) 369-0718
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2019