ZANE LEGG, 90, of Ravenswood, W.Va., died Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on November 13, 1928, in Stollings, W.Va., son of the late Grover C. and Sylvia Halstead Legg. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Evans Legg; one grandson, Miles Brumfield; his brothers, Emory and Elvin Legg; and one sister, Gwen Legg. Zane started working at Kaiser Aluminum in Ravenswood, W.Va., in 1957. He also worked in Ghana, Germany and Wales for Kaiser. He was an avid golfer for many years and a lifelong Democrat. Most of all, he loved the Lord and his family. He is survived by his children, Barbara (Bill) Brumfield of Fairview Heights, Ill., Daniel (Melissa) Legg of Clermont, Fla., Melinda Legg of Belleville, Ill.; grandchildren Kendy (Jason) Adams of Huntington, W.Va., Beth Callen of O'Fallon, Ill., Zana (Barry) Mosely of Astatula, Fla., Hali Legg of Clermont, Fla.; and seven great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Camden Clark Hospital in Parkersburg, W.Va., and Kanawha Hospice Care in Charleston, W.Va. Friends may visit the family at Roush Funeral Home in Ravenswood, W.Va., on Thursday, February 14, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m., with Pastor Jeff Keffer officiating. The funeral service will be held on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Marietta Baptist Church in Verdunville, W.Va., with a visitation from 11 a.m. to 12 noon, time of service. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens in Pecks Mill, W.Va., Logan County. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to . Condolences may be expressed to the family at [email protected] or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/roushfuneralhome. The obituary may be viewed on our website at www.roushfuneralhome.net.
Roush Funeral Home
205 Ritchie Ave
Ravenswood, WV 26164
(304) 273-2152
Published in Southern WV from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
