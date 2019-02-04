|
|
Alan C.F. Leggett, of Braintree, 88 years of age, passed away on January 14, 2019, after a brief illness. He was the beloved son of the late Robert Leggett and Constance (Stoner) Leggett of Braintree. After completing his undergraduate degree at Amherst College, Alan joined the Army near the conclusion of the Korean Conflict and served two years stateside. He later received his Master's in Business Administration from Boston University. Alan worked briefly as an accountant for Price Waterhouse before beginning a 20 year career with Fidelity Investments. He spent his entire tenure at Fidelity's original Devonshire Street office and left the organization as a Vice President in the Management and Research division (FMR Company). He later earned a degree from the New England School of Photography. He was an international traveler and avid birder, and several of his photographs graced local wildlife magazines. In his last job, he served as Executive Director of the Plymouth County Wildlands Trust (now the Wildlands Trust of Southeastern Massachusetts) in Duxbury. Those close to him remember Alan as a kind, generous, and supportive father and friend. He is survived by a daughter, Stephanie (Leggett) Rando of Holbrook; a son, Glenn Leggett of Cambridge; a sister, Lois (Leggett) Hatch, of Dorset, Vermont; a son-in-law, Marc Rando; a daughter-in-law, Karen Jersild; and three granddaughters. A memorial service will be held later this year. Donations in Alan's name may be made to the Wildlands Trust of Southeastern Massachusetts (wildlandstrust.org) or to the ().
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019