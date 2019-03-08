Alan D. Brown, age 68, of Weymouth, passed away at his home Saturday, March 2, 2019. Alan is survived by his three children, Dennis Brown of Braintree, Lisa Ann Brown of Joliet, Ill. and Christine Ward of Abington. He had seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren. He also leaves two brothers, Russell E. Brown Jr. of Rockland, Daniel W. Brown of Braintree, a sister Jo Ann Gay of Hingham, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his brother Douglas W. Brown, and his parents Dorothy and Russell Brown Sr. Alan was born in Weymouth, grew up in Braintree and resided in Chicago, Ill. for many years. A roofer by trade, Al took great pride in being a self-employed contractor. An avid gardener, he loved the outdoors and being at peace with nature, especially when camping or fishing. He was very talented, either drawing or creating things out of wood, and could play a mean harmonica. Al loved to have a good time and share his stories and talents with those close to him. He will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to visiting hours for Alan on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 -7:30 at the C.C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located at 134 Pleasant St. (Columbian Square) S. Weymouth immediately followed by a memorial service at the funeral home at 7:30 p.m. A private burial will be held for family on Wednesday, March 13, at Blue Hill Cemetery. For online condolences or directions please visit www.ccshepherd.com or call 781-337-0050. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary