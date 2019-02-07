|
Alberta S. Cafasso of Hingham, formerly of Canton, passed away on February 4, 2019. Alberta was a nurse anesthetist for many years. A devout Catholic, she was a Eucharistic minister at Linden Ponds in Hingham. She always enjoyed golfing, and she just loved spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by all those that knew and loved her. Beloved daughter of the late Albino and Rachel (Mazzone) Cafasso, she was the loving sister of Frances Mielbye of Weymouth, Josephine Kearney of Pembroke, and the late Anthony Spada, Guido Cafasso, Grace Falasca, and Jane Mason. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and her beloved dog Lacey. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Saturday from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 40 Sea Street (off Route 3A - Bicknell Square), North Weymouth, followed by her funeral service at 1 p.m. Donations in memory of Alberta may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019