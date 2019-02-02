Home

POWERED BY

Services
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
(781) 749-0340
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 4, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel
21 Pond St
Hingham, MA 02043
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Pauls Church
147 North Street
Hingham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alice Spirito
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alice Spirito

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Alice Spirito Obituary
Alice Spirito, of Hingham, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Camillo "Sweeny" Spirito Sr., she was the loving mother of Mari, CJ, Cathy, Alice, and Bill; caring sister of Walter, Irene, Lawrence, Joseph, Richard, Helen, Catherine, and Frank. Alice was a child care provider and a homemaker for many years. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Saint Pauls Church, 147 North Street Hingham, at 10 a.m. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries