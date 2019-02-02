|
|
Alice Spirito, of Hingham, passed away on Thursday, January 31, 2019, at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Camillo "Sweeny" Spirito Sr., she was the loving mother of Mari, CJ, Cathy, Alice, and Bill; caring sister of Walter, Irene, Lawrence, Joseph, Richard, Helen, Catherine, and Frank. Alice was a child care provider and a homemaker for many years. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, February 4, 2019 at the Downing Cottage Funeral Chapel from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Saint Pauls Church, 147 North Street Hingham, at 10 a.m. For additional information and online condolences, please visit www.downingchapel.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019