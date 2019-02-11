|
Allen B. Young, of Duxbury, passed away on February 6, 2019 at the age of 91 after courageously facing cancer. Beloved husband of Jacqueline O. (Osborne) Young; loving father of Laurie A. Gagne and her husband Michael of South Dartmouth, Thomas A. Young and his wife Karen of Halifax, and the late Nancy Young; cherished grandfather of Tyler and Heather Gagne and Lucas and Kelly Young. Allen is predeceased by siblings Roger, Phil, Warren, Gordon, Marguerite, Marie, and Bernice. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews. Allen was a U.S. Navy Veteran of WWII. A toolmaker and welder by trade, Allen's career in metal fabrication and design engineering began in his teens at Hingham Shipyard, aiding the war effort even before joining the Navy. He went on to work with several firms, D.S. Kennedy in Cohasset, ITEK in Newton, and Capeway Welding in Kingston. Allen was a licensed pilot, an avid gardener and artist, and with his wife Jackie a square dancer with the Hobomock Hoedowners. Together Allen and Jackie also enjoyed riding with the North River Riders Motorcycle Club. Spending time with his family was very important to Allen, including enjoying summer vacations with friends and family at The Buttons Cottages on the lakes in North Waterford, Maine. In later years, Allen made new friends at the Marshfield Council on Aging, playing pool and bridge. Relatives and friends are invited to gather to celebrate Allens life at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, Marshfield on Friday, February 15 at 10:30 a.m. The Memorial Service will begin at 11 a.m. and will conclude with a funeral procession to the Paul Magoun Cemetery in Pembroke. There, Allen will be laid to rest with a graveside service and U.S. Navy Military Honors. Memorial donations can be made in Allens name to The Pat Roche Hospice Home c/o Norwell NVNA, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell MA 02061. For online guest book, driving directions, and other helpful information please visit the website macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019