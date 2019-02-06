|
Ann Marie (O'Neill) Ordway, age 61, of Raynham and formerly of Weymouth, passed away after a long illness on February 2, 2019. She was born in Boston, June 2, 1957, to the late William and Mary (Barry) O'Neill. Ann was raised and educated in Weymouth. She was a member of Teamsters Local 653 and worked as a package handler for UPS in Brockton for 15 years. Ann enjoyed making many fond memories with her family at their vacation home in New Hampshire throughout her life. More than anything, Ann loved spending time with her family - especially her grandkids. She also enjoyed skiing, knitting, and searching for antiques. She will be remembered for being selfless, strong-willed, and outgoing. Ann was an active parishioner at St. Francis Xavier Church in Weymouth where she served as a cook at the rectory, Eucharistic Minister and CCD teacher for many years. Ann is survived by her husband, William Ordway; her children, Andrea McNamara and her husband James of Rockland, Meaghan Navon and her husband Benjamin of Boston, and Brian Glassett and his wife Kathleen of Pembroke; her grandchildren, Brielle and Jillian; her former husband, Paul Glassett; her brothers, Kenneth, Michael, Gerald, and Mark O'Neill; and her sister, Christine McAuliffe; three stepchildren; and many loving relatives. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to the funeral Mass in honor of Ann's life, which will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, February 9, 2019, in the St. Francis Xavier Church, located at 234 Pleasant St., Weymouth. Donations in Ann's memory may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America Services for Ann are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, located in Weymouth. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.CCShepherd.com or call 781-337-0050.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019