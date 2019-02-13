|
Anne (Norman) Byers of Hingham passed on January 28, 2019, at Rose Court in Hingham. She was the wife of the late Robert M. Byers. Anne is survived by her son, Michael of Weymouth; daughter, Lynne Souza and her husband Robert of Carver; daughter, Elizabeth Schiller and her husband Henry of Munich, Germany; daughter, Judith of Ocean Park, Maine; and her son, Robert Byers Jr. and his wife Catherine of Andover. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Born in Franklin, Ind., she was a graduate of Bridgewater State College. Anne taught first and second grade for many years at South River School in Marshfield. An avid golfer, she was a former member of Marshfield Country Club and spent most of her Florida retirement with her husband Bob on one Florida golf course or another. Known for her quick wit, the twinkle in her eye and her kindness she always was a pleasure to be around. Services will be private and inurnment will be at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Fla.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019