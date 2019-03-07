|
Anthony F. "Tony" Chiulli, of Braintree, formerly of Brockton and So. Yarmouth, died March 1, 2019. As a devout Catholic, he was a parishioner at St. Clare Church in Braintree for many years, a 4th degree Knight of Columbus and member of the Holy Name Society. Born and raised in Providence, R.I., he graduated from La Salle Academy and as the first college graduate in his family, earned his BS from the University of Rhode Island. He spent the war years working in the synthetic rubber industry and later became a founder and VP of R&D for over twenty years at Randolph Mfg. Co. (MA). He spent free time reading biographies, enjoying opera, and touring Europe. He looked forward to watching the Red Sox and N.E. Patriots. He was a frequent blood donor over the years. A devoted husband of sixty-five years to the late Genevieve (Roskowski) Chiulli and a dedicated family man, he is survived by his children, Elizabeth Lane of Milton, Margaret Ross of Nev., Stephen Chiulli of N.M., Catherine Guay of Westfield, Marian Cyman of Ga., Teresa Chiulli of Quincy, Janet Noska of Holbrook; sisters and brother, Domenica Tassone of Va., Henry Chiulli of R.I., Evelyn Vecchiarino of R.I.; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by son and daughter, Carl Chiulli and Francesca Cicero, and a brother, Rozindo Chiulli. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a visitation period on Saturday, March 9, from 7:30 - 8:30 a.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will follow at 9 a.m. in St. Clare Church, 1244 Liberty St., Braintree. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Contributions in lieu of flowers may be made to Birthright of Taunton, birthright.org, 508-822-2921. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019