Anthony C. McGeoghegan passed away on January 31, 2019, at Wingate in Kingston after a long period of failing health. He was 87. Born and raised in Brookline by his parents the late Anthony and Delia McGeoghegan, who came from Ireland, he grew up with his older siblings the late Philip McGeoghegan, Marion McGeoghegan, Peggy Wassell, Eleanor Guilmette, Alice Julian, and Dorothy Kelly. He lived most of his adult life in Braintree, where he raised his family. He graduated from Norfolk County Agricultural School and proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Following his military service, he was employed for many years as a water meter reader for the town of Brookline. Tony was a longtime parishioner at Braintree's St. Thomas More Church, where he sang in the choir and took up the collection. He was also a member of the Braintree and VFW. After his retirement, he traveled with church groups to the pilgrimage sites of Medjugorje, Fatima, and Lourdes, as well as to Italy, Mexico, and Ireland. He was the loving father of Debi Leahy and her husband Joe of Marshfield, Cindy Leahy and her husband Michael of Quincy, Glenn McGeoghegan and his wife Mary, Brian McGeoghegan, and Cheri Frenzo and her husband Mark; proud grandfather of Sean (wife Leah), Kevin, Ryan (wife Anna), and Stephanie; Andrea and Drew; Westley and Matthew; Gianna; and great-grandson Patrick. He is also survived by his former wife, Ann McGeoghegan; and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, 4-8 p.m. in the Peck Funeral Homes, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Church, Braintree on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at 10 a.m., followed by burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. Donations in Anthony's memory may be made to the -, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301 or to American Parkinson Disease Association, 72 East Concord Street, C3, Boston, MA 02118.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019