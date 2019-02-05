|
Anthony Thomas Schiavo Sr., a 70-year resident of Hingham, passed away peacefully at home Saturday evening, February 2, 2019. He was 96. Born in South Boston, he was the only son of the late Thomas and Lillian (Militello) Schiavo. Anthony proudly served in the United States Navy during World War II in the South Pacific, rising to the rank of Petty Officer. He graduated from New England Technical College with his degree in aviation mechanics and worked as a mechanic for both American and Eastern Airlines. Anthony was an accomplished wooden boat builder, a skilled artist and painter, enjoyed bee keeping, and was a "Gentleman Farmer". He loved maintaining his property and took great pride in everything he did. He was a member of the Hingham Bathing Beach "Beach Bums" and was a very active swimmer. The greatest joys in his life came from times spent with his family. Anthony was the beloved husband of 69 years of Mary (Sestito) Schiavo; devoted father of Thomas J. Schiavo and Anthony T. Schiavo Jr. of Hingham and John D. Schiavo Sr. and his wife Dolores of Marshfield; loving grandfather of Johna Schiavo and John Schiavo Jr., Arthur and Denise Lopes and the late Manny Lopes. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Thursday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham, at 10 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. Expressions of sympathy in Anthony's memory may be made to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (V.F.W.), P.O. Box 8958, Topeka, KS 66608-8958 or by visiting www.heroes.vfw.org. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019