Antonia Bianca Gambino-Peluso, age 29, of Akron, N.Y., lost her courageous battle with cancer on March 5, 2019, with her family at her side. Antonia was born in Plymouth, Mass., July 9, 1989, and was raised and attended school in Florida. She was a graduate of Leesburg High School, Class of 2008, where she served as the captain of the high school Lacrosse team. She worked as a dental assistant at Clermont Children's Dentistry in Ocala and Clermont, Fla. She also worked as a waitress at the Cracker Barrel Restaurant in The Villages, Fla., and Lancaster, N.Y. She had a "thing" for owls, collecting owl memorabilia, displaying them all around her home. Antonia loved spending time with her family, and especially enjoyed her time at the beach. Her passionate personality will truly be missed by the many lives her heart touched. Antonia was the beloved daughter of Perry "Piero" Peluso of Akron, N.Y., and Lee Shappert of Kingston, Mass. She was stepdaughter of Lynn Jaeger of Cheektowaga, N.Y., and Pauline Peluso of Akron, N.Y. She was the loving granddaughter of Carmelina Peluso and her Nonno, the late Ennio Peluso. She leaves her biological mother, Karen Gambino of Roxbury, Mass. She was the loving mother of Elliot Stead, Lloyd Stead and Micaela Peluso Hanson of Clermont, Fla. She was the beloved sister of Perry Peluso Jr., Santino Piero Peluso, Felicia Emily Peluso, Dari Kendig, Gabriella Maria Peluso and Ema Jo Poodry. She is also survived by her aunt, Maria Peluso Lapsley; and uncle, Paul Lapsley; and cousins, Francesca and Isabelle Lapsley; as well as a host of additional aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting hours will take place on Sunday evening from 4-7 p.m. in the Cartmell Funeral Home, 150 Court St., Plymouth, Mass. The funeral will take place on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. from the Cartmell Life Celebration Home, followed by a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian burial at St. Peter's Church, 84 Court St., Plymouth. Interment will be in Vine Hills Cemetery, Plymouth, Mass. Donations in her memory may be made to the , . For online guest book and directions visit www.cartmelldavis.com. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary