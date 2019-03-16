|
Antonio Mendes Fernandes Sr., a longtime resident of Duxbury, died peacefully at home on March 11, 2019, at the age of 95. Tony was the beloved husband of 73 years to Katherine; and devoted father to Diane Brown of Kingston, Antonio Fernandes Jr. of Monponsett, and Kathleen Fernandes of San Mateo, Calif. He leaves behind cherished grandchildren, James, Kasha, Alicia, Antonio, and Shaka; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great-grandchildren. He was son of the late Manuel and Germana Fernandes of Duxbury and was predeceased by siblings, Amancio, Arthur, Fidelis, Gaudencio, Joseph, and Lydia. Tony was born in Duxbury, but grew up at his ancestral home on Fogo Island, Cape Verde. He returned to Duxbury at age 17 and was employed as a factory worker at Plymouth Rubber in Canton and American Biltrite in Stoughton. He then spent 14 years as a maintenance worker for the Duxbury Housing Authority. Upon retiring from the Housing Authority, he launched his own business, Tony's Landscaping Service. Tony belonged to the Holy Family Church of Duxbury, where he was a longtime congregant and usher. He was civic-minded, often seeking ways to contribute to the community, including becoming a volunteer firefighter. He loved bowling, fishing, Cape Verdean music, board games, and his Yorkie, Bojangles. Tony was an expert gardener with a vast knowledge of flowers, shrubs, and trees, and the best planting methods for his annual vegetable garden. He was an excellent cook, especially noted for his Cape Verdean specialties. Tony was also the family historian, who had an encyclopedic memory of family lineage and could easily explain often complex family connections. Most of all, Tony was a devoted family man and an admired friend to many. He had a kind, compassionate heart, a warm, generous spirit, a sense of humor, profound wisdom, and a gentle humility that belied his many virtues and accomplishments. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the MacDonald Funeral Home, 1755 Ocean Street, in Marshfield. Funeral procession from the funeral home on Wednesday, March 20, at 9 a.m. for a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in the Holy Family Parish Church, 601 Tremont Street, in Duxbury. Burial will be in the Mayflower Cemetery, Duxbury. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Tony's memory can be made to Cranberry Hospice, 36 Cordage Park, Suite 326, Plymouth, MA 02360. For online guest book, driving directions and other helpful information, please visit the web site macdonaldfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 16, 2019