Arlene Marie (Johnson) Reissfelder, 58, of Plymouth died unexpectedly on February 1, 2019. She was the devoted wife of Paul Robert Reissfelder of 36 years. Born in Boston, MA on May 3, 1960, she was a daughter of the late David B. and Esther K. (Cataldo) Johnson. She was educated in West Roxbury, a graduate of the Class of 1978. Arlene was a homemaker for most of her life. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren. She had a strong faith and was an active volunteer for St. Bonaventures Church in Manomet. She was a fabulous baker and loved feeding her family and friends the delicious baked goods she made with love! Besides leaving her husband Paul, Arlene was the loving mother of Katherine Donell and her husband Daniel of Lunenburg, Paul Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Plymouth, Joanna Santos and her husband Ryan of Chelmsford, Brittany, Dana, and Eric of Plymouth. She was the beloved grandmother of Cora, Thomas, and Evie. She also leaves a host of extended relatives and friends. A life celebration visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 4 - 8 p.m. at the Davis Funeral and Cremation Home, 619 State Rd., Plymouth (Manomet). A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday, February 6, at 10 a.m. at St. Bonaventures Church, 801 State Rd., Plymouth, followed by Interment in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, West Roxbury. Donations in her memory may be made to the National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St., Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 or Dana Farber www.danafarbergiving.org/cancer/donations For online guest book and directions visit: www.cartmelldavis.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019