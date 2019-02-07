|
Arnoldus Itz, 91, of Hanover, died on February 5, 2019, at the Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Weymouth. He was the loving husband for sixty eight years to Barbara (Young) Itz. He was born December 2, 1927, in Brunssum, the Netherlands, to the late Hendrikus and Anna (Devtekom) Itz. Raised and educated in the Netherlands, Arnold attended the Maritime Academy in Amsterdam and came to the United States in 1956. He became a legal U.S. Citizen in 1961. Arnold worked as a Port Captain for P & O Containers. He was a member of the Port of Boston Propeller Club, the Marine Society of Boston and the Seafarer's Friends. Arnold enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was quite the home handyman. Along with his wife Barbara, Arnold was the father of Charles D. and his wife Kimberley Itz of Topsfield, George and his wife Patricia Itz of Weymouth, Alice L. and her husband Kent Siderwitch of N.H., Evelyn F. and her husband Phillip Duffty of Haverhill and the late Helen Itz. He was the brother of the late Sierk Itz, George Itz, Henk Itz and Nars Itz. Arnold is also survived by his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Friday, January 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hanover.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019