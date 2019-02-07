Home

POWERED BY

Services
Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
135 Union Street
Rockland, MA 02370
781-878-1775
Resources
More Obituaries for Arnoldus Itz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arnoldus Itz

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Arnoldus Itz Obituary
Arnoldus Itz, 91, of Hanover, died on February 5, 2019, at the Colonial Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Weymouth. He was the loving husband for sixty eight years to Barbara (Young) Itz. He was born December 2, 1927, in Brunssum, the Netherlands, to the late Hendrikus and Anna (Devtekom) Itz. Raised and educated in the Netherlands, Arnold attended the Maritime Academy in Amsterdam and came to the United States in 1956. He became a legal U.S. Citizen in 1961. Arnold worked as a Port Captain for P & O Containers. He was a member of the Port of Boston Propeller Club, the Marine Society of Boston and the Seafarer's Friends. Arnold enjoyed woodworking, traveling with his wife, spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was quite the home handyman. Along with his wife Barbara, Arnold was the father of Charles D. and his wife Kimberley Itz of Topsfield, George and his wife Patricia Itz of Weymouth, Alice L. and her husband Kent Siderwitch of N.H., Evelyn F. and her husband Phillip Duffty of Haverhill and the late Helen Itz. He was the brother of the late Sierk Itz, George Itz, Henk Itz and Nars Itz. Arnold is also survived by his eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He will be dearly missed by his many nieces and nephews. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate his life on Friday, January 8, 2019, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 9, 2019, at 12 p.m. at the First Congregational Church in Hanover.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home
Download Now