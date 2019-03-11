|
|
Audrey Joan (Teece) O'Riley, formerly of Randolph,Mass., died on Sunday, March 3, 2019 at Williamstown Commons in Williamstown, Mass. She was born in Randolph, on March 15, 1931 a daughter to the late, Robert J. and Doris K. (Driscoll) Teece. She attended schools in Randolph and graduated from Randolph High School. She was the widow of John "Jack" O'Riley who died on April 7, 1993. Audrey was a devoted homemaker who loved spending time with her family and traveling in her motor home. Survivors include her son, Steven O'Riley of Schenectady, N.Y., two daughters, Susan O'Riley of North Adams and Lauren Sparks of Norton, MA. She also leaves 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren as well as a sister, Doris Martin of Randolph, Mass. She was predeceased by her daughter, Kristine Sulla and her son, John O'Riley Jr. A celebration of her life will take place on March 16, at 11 a.m. at Trinity Episcopal Church, 120 N. Main St., Randolph, Mass. Burial will be private. Flynn and Dagnoli Funeral Home, 74 Marshall Street in North Adams, Mass. is in charge of local arrangements. To add to the Book of Memories, please visit www.flynndagnolifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 11, 2019