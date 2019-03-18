|
Barbara Ann (Russell) Rourke, age 94, a lifelong Quincy resident, died peacefully, Friday, March 15, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. Barbara was born in Rowley, to the late Thomas and Marguerite (Keene) Russell. She was raised in Quincy and was a graduate of North Quincy High School, Class of 1942. Barbara was proud to have served as a Yeoman Second Class during World War II in the WAVES, the womens unit of the U.S. Naval Reserve. She was a devoted homemaker but had also worked as an associate at the former Millers Drug Store in Quincy. As a young woman, she was employed as a sales associate at the former Remicks of Quincy. For many years, she owned and operated the Barbara Ann Russell Dance Studio of Quincy. Barbara enjoyed traveling with her late husband, Herbert, especially to Europe and the Caribbean, and in later years, with her son, James. She and Herbert also enjoyed many friendships within the Quincy Fire Department, participating in social events and supporting charitable causes. Barbara enjoyed boating with her family at the Town River Yacht Club in Quincy. Most of all, Barbara was devoted to her family. She enjoyed family gatherings and supporting the activities and accomplishments of her sons and granddaughters. Beloved wife of the late Herbert F. Rourke, Deputy Chief, Quincy Fire Department, Retired. Devoted mother of James M. Rourke of Quincy, Steven F. Rourke and his wife Janet of Weymouth. Loving grandmother of Katelynn A. Munive and her husband Ali of Weymouth, Colleen L. Goodwin and her husband Scott of Rockland. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Wednesday, March 20, at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Saint Josephs Church, 550 Washington Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Tuesday 4 | 7 p.m. Interment, with military honors, at Pine Hill Cemetery, West Quincy. For those who wish, donations in Barbaras memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019