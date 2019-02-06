|
Barbara Elizabeth Chiavaroli, 81, passed away peacefully Feb. 1, 2019, after a courageous battle surrounded by her family. Barbara was the daughter of the late Walter and Francis Anderson; and the loving sister of Genevieve Griffin, Dorothy Iverson and the late Elizabeth Pettine. She was the beloved wife of 62 years to John A Chiavaroli of Weymouth. She leaves behind her beloved children, Steven Chiavaroli and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Paul Chiavaroli and his wife Susan of Abington, Sandra Neary and her husband Richard of Weymouth, and Lisa Chiavaroli of Weymouth. She also leaves her grandchildren Kristen Sheehan and her husband Daniel, Steven Chiavaroli Jr., Lauren Chiavaroli and her fiance Kyle Senechal, Nicole Chiavaroli, Anthony Chiavaroli, Melissa Neary, Rebecca Neary, Nicholas Neary and great-grandchildren Ayden Stober and Layla Stober. In her early years she worked at Goodall Rubber Company, but was most proud of working with organizations such as the Youth Council of Weymouth and serving on committees such as Weymouth Senior Citizens and Veterans assistance. She was of great comfort tending to the needs of patients at South Shore Hospital as a patient sitter and certified nursing assistant. A lifelong resident of Weymouth, she enjoyed activities such as traveling with her husband and serving as president of the Weymouth Elks Ladies Club. A strong, proud and independent woman, she will be fondly remembered and sadly missed by all those knew and loved her. She was most happy when surrounded by family and friends. She loved her family and was so proud of each and every one of them. Visiting hours will be from 4 to 8 p.m., on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at the Peck Funeral Home, 516 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday Feb. 7 at the funeral home, followed by burial at Blue Hill Cemetery, 700 West St., Braintree. Donations may be to in Barbara's memory.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 6, 2019