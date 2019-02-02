|
|
Barbara L. (Kent) Millar, 84, of Rockland went to be with her Lord on January 30, 2019, at the Seasons Hospice in Milton, from complications of Alzheimer's disease which she had battled for nearly ten years. She was born April 1, 1934, in Boston, to Sidney L. and Mildred (Bean) Kent. When she was ten years old, her family moved from Dorchester to Wollaston where she was educated in Quincy schools, graduating from North Quincy High School with the class of 1951. After high school she worked as a secretary for the Boston Gas Company but left to marry her fiance who was stationed at Camp Lejune, North Carolina, in 1952, during the Korean War. While living in Jacksonville, N.C. she was secretary to the Post Exchange Manager at Camp Lejune. Her husband was discharged from the Marine Corps and the couple came home to Braintree in in January of 1954. Barbara then went to work as a secretary to the vice president of the Granite Trust Company in Quincy square and later as a secretary to the sales department of the Walter Baker Food Company in Lower Mills. After her first daughter was born, Barbara retired from the work force to be at home with her children and remained so until they were in their teens. She then worked for Blue Cross/Blue Shield in data entry later advancing to technical staff. She took an early retirement from Blue Cross and accepted a position with Pilgrim Health Care in provider relations. Shortly after the Harvard-Pilgrim merger she retired permanently at the age of sixty-two. A Christian believer, she was a former member of the Central Baptist Church in Quincy, the First Baptist Church of Rockland and most recently the First Baptist Church of Abington, where she was an active member until her illness advanced. She had lived in the same house with her husband in Rockland for over sixty years and was one of the first "settlers" of the Pine Haven Circle neighborhood. She is survived by her husband of sixty-six and a half years James A. Millar; two daughters, Lisa Carlier and husband Tom and Kristin Millar, all of Rockland; a son, J. Ian Millar and his wife Paula of Provincetown; grandsons, Joseph Carlier of Boston and Andrew Carlier of Rockland; and granddaughter, Taylor Millar of Chatham. She is also survived by her sister, Judith Donohue and her husband Frank; as well as many nieces and nephews. Barbara was an amazing woman, a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. Her family believes she is in heaven with her Lord and her departed family members today as he has promised, with a newly healed mind and body. She will never be forgotten and always remembered with the deepest love. The family welcomes friends and loved ones to celebrate Barbara's life on Monday, February 4, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Magoun-Biggins Funeral Home, 135 Union Street, Rockland. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in Abington. Burial will take place at a later date in Spring Lake Cemetery in Rockland.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019