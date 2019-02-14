|
|
Caitlin C. King of Quincy passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at age 27. A lifelong Quincy resident, she worked as a home health aide. Continuing her care of others in her death, Caitlin donated her organs. She enjoyed the outdoors, hiking, camping, kayaking and basketball. The beloved daughter of Billy and Holly (Canale) King of Quincy, she was the loving sister of William King of Quincy, Heather King of Randolph and Abrianna King of Quincy; dear granddaughter of Lana Oliviero and Judith King; and is also survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to visiting hours which will be held on Friday, February 15, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Dennis Sweeney Funeral Home, 74 Elm St., Quincy Center. On Saturday there will be a funeral service in the funeral home chapel at 11 a.m. Please visit dennissweeneyfuneralhome.com. Family-owned For Over 100 Years 617-773-2728
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 14, 2019