Catherine C. Cook, 95, of Weymouth, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her two sons and their wives, Alan and Janet Cook of Hanover and Brian and Amy Cook of Duxbury; six grandchildren, Alison (Cook) Nogueira and her husband Scott, Alex Cook and his wife Katie, Andrew, Adam, Max and Emma Cook; and two great-grandchildren, Bryce and Elyse. Born October 31, 1923, in Dorchester, to her late parents, Thomas and Mary (Walsh) Maloney, Catherine, better known as Kay by her family and friends, lived with her late husband Tirrell Cook until his passing in April of last year. Kay and Tirrell met at a USO dance in North Quincy during World War II and remained together during Tirrell's two-year deployment to Fort Lewis, Washington. Throughout their 68 years of marriage, they always delighted in dancing together. Marrying in 1950, they bought a new house in South Weymouth where they happily resided and were always very proud of attending to the care of their home. Kay worked as a long distance telephone operator and marine ship to shore operator before and during her early married years. Leaving full time work to raise her family, she worked part time at Capitol Supermarket from 1965-1971, later returning to New England Telephone Company (Verizon) in Weymouth as a directory assistance operator until her retirement in 1985. Kay and Tirrell had many adventures including trips to Seattle, Calgary and the Canadian Rockies, San Francisco, and a few warm weather locations. Her greatest interests centered around her family, especially the accomplishments and interests of her sons and later her grandchildren. She loved being Grandma and delighted in visits by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, always giving them treasures she had shopped for with each one in mind. No one ever left her presence without some kind of thoughtful gift in hand. Kay's qualities of being strong spirited and tenacious helped her to live a long and fruitful life. She will be laid to rest during a private graveside service at Mount Hope Cemetery in Weymouth. Funeral Arrangements are in the care of C. C. Shepherd Funeral Home, 134 Pleasant St., S. Weymouth. Donations may be made in Kay's memory to the .