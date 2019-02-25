Home

Cathy Doughty
Cathy Doughty


Cathy Doughty, 59, of Rockland, former longtime Scituate resident passed away unexpectedly on February 11, 2019 at the South Shore Hospital. Born in Providence, R.I. on May 16, 1959, she was the daughter of Joan M. Doughty of Scituate and the late Paul L. Doughty. Upon graduating from Scituate High School, Cathy pursued a career as an Administrator with John Hancock Insurance Company in Boston. She valued family and friends above all, with a special affection for children and animals. Having grown up by the ocean, Cathy loved long walks by the water. Cathy was the loving sister of Cynthia R. McCormack and her husband Michael of Scarborough, Maine and Scott G. Doughty and his wife Corinna of Bedford, N.H.; and cherished aunt of Taylor R. McCormack, Michael A. McCormack Jr., Drew P. Doughty and Elena M. Doughty. Cathy was also a devoted companion to Jim McCartin of Rockland, Mass. A celebration of Cathy's life will take place later this spring. Words of comfort may be left at www.richardsongaffeyfuneralhome.com. Richardson-Gaffey 781-545-0196
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019
