Charles A. "Charlie" Candura Jr. of Braintree, died January 30, 2019, at the age of 64. Charlie loved his family with all his heart and cherished his role as an uncle. He was a Harley-Davidson enthusiast. He was the loving son of Dorothy M. Candura and the late Charles A. Candura Sr.; loving brother of Jeanmarie Lee and her husband David of Eastham, Michele S. Hannon and her husband Jay of East Harwich, Dina Johnson and her husband Jeffrey of Norwell and the late Vincent R. Candura; devoted uncle of Sararose, Kathryn, Brittany, Cassandra, Charlie, Hannah Clarice, Marissa, Jessica, and great-niece, Vivian. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Shore. A funeral service will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Charlie may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019