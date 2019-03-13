|
Charles Donald "Don" Frazer Sr. passed away unexpectedly from his battle with Alzheimer's on March 7, 2019, at the age of 85. Don was born in Brighton, Mass., and lived in Norwell, Mass., for 55 years before moving to Sugar Land, Texas, in 2013. He was preceded in death by his father, William Frazer, his mom, Elizabeth Taggert, both of Ireland, his brothers, Billy, Joe Walter and Freddy. He is survived by his wife, Lucy; his sister, Frances; his daughter, Donna-Jean; his two sons, Rob and Charlie; their spouses Mike, Marianne, and Julie; many beloved nieces and nephews; 5 grandchildren, Amanda, Robbie, Sarah, Kayla and Andrew; and his great-granddaughter, Avery. Don met the love of his life Lucy Orrock in 1952 and they married in 1957. He grew up playing the trumpet and was a huge Jazz and Big Band enthusiast. He was a phenomenal whistler, you could hear him all over the neighborhood, he loved to kid and joke around. He always had a snappy comeback, his sense of humor kept him going and kept those around him smiling. The second love of his life was to play golf. Don is a graduate of Boston Trade School (1952) and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1956 and was honorably discharged in 1962. After the Army, he was employed at Grossman's Lumber while attending night school at Bentley College, where he graduated with a degree in Accounting. He then worked for Tubular Rivet in Braintree before working as a Cost Accountant for Knapp Shoes in Brockton, Mass., until he retired in 1991. A memorial service is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon at 2 p.m. at the Settagast-Kopf Company @ Sugar Creek, 15015 Southwest Freeway, Sugar Land, Texas. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to StJude.org.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 13, 2019