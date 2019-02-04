|
|
Charles M. Melchione, 86, of Malden, formerly of Quincy, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center in Medford after a brief illness. Charlie is survived by his wife Kathleen Melchione of Malden, a brother Dick Melchione and wife Helen of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rita OBrien and Michael Melchione. Funeral services are private. To send a condolence www.breslinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019