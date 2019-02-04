Home

POWERED BY

Services
Breslin Funeral Home
610 Pleasant Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-0486
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Melchione
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles M. Melchione

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Charles M. Melchione Obituary
Charles M. Melchione, 86, of Malden, formerly of Quincy, died Wednesday, January 30, 2019, at the Glen Ridge Nursing Care Center in Medford after a brief illness. Charlie is survived by his wife Kathleen Melchione of Malden, a brother Dick Melchione and wife Helen of Worcester and several nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Rita OBrien and Michael Melchione. Funeral services are private. To send a condolence www.breslinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Breslin Funeral Home
Download Now