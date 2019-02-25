|
|
Charlotte T. (Gorman) Boti, age 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by the comfort of her loving family on February 22, 2019 at Walpole HealthCare. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Dorrane) Gorman. Charlotte was born on July 8, 1938 in Boston and was a graduate of South Boston High School, Class of 1957. She was employed as a customer service representative for Blue Cross Blue Shield and State Street Bank. She married her husband Daniel on February 27, 1959. She enjoyed traveling with her husband to Ireland, Bermuda and St. John. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Beloved wife of Daniel C. Boti Sr. Loving mother of Daniel C. Boti, Jr. and his wife Kathleen of Foxborough, Joseph Boti and his wife Michele of Foxborough and the late Michael Boti. Devoted grandmother of Derek, Kyle and Kerin. Sister of Mary Rau of Brockton, Carol Smith of Dorchester and the late Barbara, John and Charles Gorman. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, February 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Roberts and Sons Funeral Home, 30 South Street, Foxborough. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. at St. Marys Church, 58 Carpenter Street, Foxborough. Interment to follow at St. Marys Cemetery, Foxborough. For additional information please contact 508 543-5471. To send an on-line condolence please visit the funeral home web site at www.robertsandsonsfuneralhome.com. If you wish, donations in Charlotte's memory may be made to the , 300 5th Ave, #6, Waltham, MA 02451.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019