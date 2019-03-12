Cheryle Bernadette Correa "CC Songbird", 68, of Flagler Beach, Fla., passed away on March 2, 2019, at Stuart F. Meyer Hospice House. She was born January 27, 1951, in Plymouth, Mass., to Walter Roger Correa and Priscilla Jane (Cook) Vining. Cheryle graduated from Plymouth Carver High School, Class of 1969. She attended Cape Cod Community College and became a Justice of the Peace. Cheryle worked for her father's business, Correa Business Services, Inc., in Carver, Mass., as a bookkeeper for 15 years. She also worked at Sprinkle Home Improvements in Hyannis, Mass., and she owned Dora Dogs Productions. In 2003, she moved to Nashville, Tenn., where she was an entertainer on Broadway and Legends Corner. Cheryle's musical accomplishments are numerous. These are just a few, she was nominated for 3 Grammys including 2008 Grammy Nomination Eligibility for Best Female Country Vocal Performance, voting member of National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (The Recording Academy), BMI affiliated songwriter, extra in Toby Keith's video "Honky Tonky U", Billboard Magazine award in country songwriting competition, 2005 Sonic Search For A Star Trophy Winning Finalist, opened for Kathy Mattea and appeared on Charlie Daniel's Talent Round-Up. She loved to sing, write music and going to the beach, but her greatest love was being with family and friends. Survivors include her parents, Walter Roger Correa and Priscilla Jane (Cook) Vining; children, Joseph (Linda) Dupuis, Jeffery (Mellisa) Dupuis, Jonathan Dupuis and Stacy Dupuis; grandchildren, Ashleigh, Jessica, Andrew, Jeffery Jr., Robbie, Dylan, Elizabeth, Brandon and James Lee; great-grandchildren, Miguel, Naomi, Aubrey, Peter and Stevie; sisters, Marlene (Peter) Brenner, Maureen (Alberto) Simoes, Julie (Linda) Edwards, Robert (Karen) Edwards, Holly (Nick) Decker, and two brothers, Kevin (Lynette) Correa and the late Richard Correa. Donations in her memory can be made to the musical . A memorial service will be celebrated on Friday, March 15, at Davis Funeral Life Celebration Home, 373 Court St., in North Plymouth, Mass., at 10 a.m., followed by the burial at Vine Hill Cemetery. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary