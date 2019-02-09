Christopher J. Ricketts, of Assonet, originally from Hingham, died February 5, 2019. He was the loving son of the late John and Lois (Meyer) Ricketts; brother of John Ricketts of Weymouth, Susan Tyler of Pembroke, Brian Ricketts of Halifax, Elizabeth Driscoll of Pembroke, Kevin Ricketts of East Bridgewater and the late Paul and Stephen Ricketts. Christopher is also survived by many nieces and nephews. A longtime resident at Crystal Springs School in Assonet, the family would like to express their sincere thanks and deep appreciation to the staff for all the years of continued love and support they extended to Christopher. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday 4-8 p.m. in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St.), Hingham. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial in St. Paul's Cemetery, Hingham. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christopher may be made to Crystal Springs School, 38 Narrows Road, Assonet, MA, 02702. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary