Christopher W. "Chris" McCallum, of Bridgewater, formerly of Quincy, passed away on January 28, 2019 at Boston Medical Center. He was 44. Born in Boston, he was raised in Squantum and attended local schools. Chris graduated from North Quincy High School in 1992 and was a graduate of the Massachusetts Maritime Academy with a BS in Engineering and MS in Facilities Management. Chris worked in the energy industry as a Principal Consultant. His most recent assignment was with Lummus Consultants International in Canton. Prior to joining Lummus, Chris worked for NextEra Energy Resources where he held the position of Operations Manager and Chief Engineer. His peers wrote "Chris was a bright, dedicated and articulate Engineer who always had a smile on his face. He went out of his way to help friends, family and colleagues throughout the industry whenever he could. It was an honor and a privilege to be clients, classmates and friends with such an exceptional individual." Chris focused all of his spare time on his family and close friends. His wife and children were his first priority and he loved them more than anything. Chris has three sons and always made sure to spend time, doing what they enjoyed. With Ryan, they had football and sports, with Michael their focus was music and with Christopher, they loved to ice skate and swim. Just a few weeks ago, Chris and a friend made an ice rink in his neighborhood bringing his family and community together. Growing up, Chris loved to play sports and his love for sports continued through adulthood. In high school he played football and was recently inducted into the North Quincy Football Hall of Fame. Chris also enjoyed coaching youth football and was honored to coach his son's teams prior to High School. Chris was the type of person that would drop everything to help someone. Chris was handy and always ready to lend a hand whenever the opportunity presented itself, typically the first person to show up and help. Chris carried an infectious smile and had a cheerful and upbeat personality. He truly cared about and lived his life in service to others. Chris was loving, selfless, genuine and protective. His life was most fulfilled while caring for his family and friends. He took much delight in doting on his parents, father and mother-in-law, wife and children. Chris was the beloved husband of Kathleen E. "Kathy" McCallum. The two met in 1993 and later married on September 26, 1998 at Sacred Heart Church in Quincy. Together they shared 20 loving years of marriage. He was the devoted father of Ryan, Michael and Christopher McCallum, all of Bridgewater. Chris was the loving twin brother of William "Billy" McCallum and his wife Lauren of Squantum and the loving brother of Lori Hardiman and her husband Chuck of Holbrook. Chris was a cherished son of William and Catherine (Bullock) McCallum of Quincy and a cherished son-in-law of James and Maureen Doyle of East Falmouth. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Monday, February 4 from 4 through 8 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 5, prior to the funeral Mass in Sacred Heart Church, Quincy at 10:30 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Christopher may be made to Autism Speaks, 1060 State Road, 2nd Floor, Princeton, NJ 08540 or www.gofundme.com/chris-mccallum-family. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019