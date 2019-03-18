Craig Stark, of Braintree, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. Born in Weymouth, son of Carl R. Stark and the late Dianne J. Stark of Marshfield, he was 46 years old. A 1991 graduate of Weymouth High School, he lived in Weymouth before moving to Braintree where he has lived in for the past nineteen years. Craig was a self employed plumber and an avid Boston sports fan. Craig was a proud veteran serving with the United States Marines Corp. He is survived by his wife Kerry A. (Bollin) Stark and his daughter Madison R. Stark of Braintree. Brother of Keith Stark and his wife Julie Stark of Weymouth and their two children Andy and Jenna. Son-in-law of Sheryl Bollin of Weymouth. Brother-in-law of David Bollin and Erin of Braintree and their two children Travis and Ava. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3 -7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Craig may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary