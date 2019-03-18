The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Craig Stark
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Craig Stark

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Craig Stark Obituary
Craig Stark, of Braintree, passed away suddenly on March 14, 2019. Born in Weymouth, son of Carl R. Stark and the late Dianne J. Stark of Marshfield, he was 46 years old. A 1991 graduate of Weymouth High School, he lived in Weymouth before moving to Braintree where he has lived in for the past nineteen years. Craig was a self employed plumber and an avid Boston sports fan. Craig was a proud veteran serving with the United States Marines Corp. He is survived by his wife Kerry A. (Bollin) Stark and his daughter Madison R. Stark of Braintree. Brother of Keith Stark and his wife Julie Stark of Weymouth and their two children Andy and Jenna. Son-in-law of Sheryl Bollin of Weymouth. Brother-in-law of David Bollin and Erin of Braintree and their two children Travis and Ava. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 3 -7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opposite South Shore Hospital). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Craig may be made to , 300 5th Ave., Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
Download Now