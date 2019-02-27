Cristina Barbuto, of Hingham, died unexpectedly on February 26, 2019 after a brief illness. The beloved daughter of Joseph Barbuto of Hingham and the late Candida (Politano) Barbuto. Loving sister of Anthony Barbuto of Hingham, Mary Barbuto of Rockland, Joseph Barbuto and Amy Barbuto both of Marshfield and the late Robert Barbuto. She is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Cristina had a very special place in her heart for animals. She took excellent care of the animals entrusted to her. She was also amazing with children. She will be remembered as a devoted daughter, a loving sister and cherished aunt. Although her family is heart broken at her sudden passing they are grateful for all the blessings she brought into their lives. She will be sadly missed. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the memorial funeral Mass in St. Pauls Church, Hingham on Friday, March 1, at 10 a.m. Donations in memory of Cristina may be made to The Scituate Animal Shelter, 780 Chief Justice Cushing Highway, Scituate, MA 02066. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary