Daniel P. Farquharson of Somerville, and formerly of Quincy, passed away at home on Friday, March 8, 2019. He was 63. Born in Quincy, he was a son of the late Robert Farquharson and June (Connolly). Daniel served in the United States Army during the time of the Vietnam War. Daniel was the father of James Farquharson and his wife Heather of Bayville, N.J., and Gregory Farquharson and his wife Gris of Pleasantville, N.J.; brother of Robert Farquharson of Quincy, Barry Glynn and his wife Paula of Squantum, John Glynn and his wife Bonnie of Plymouth, Gary Glynn and his wife Megan of Norwell, and the late Michael Farquharson; grandfather of Robert Farquharson. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Wednesday, March 20, from 4-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., Quincy, with a closing prayer service at 6:30. Interment will be private. See www.Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 18, 2019