Mr. David Allen Wuestefeld "Pops", from Concord, N.C. age 72, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. David was born on August 30, 1946 in Cohasset, Mass. He is preceded in death by his wife, Elaine "Bunny" Wuestefeld. He was a massive New England Patriots fan, who watched every game. David also enjoyed NASCAR, crime shows, and eating his Fudge Royal ice cream with chocolate sauce every night. He was a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army-serving in Korea and Vietnam, and he loved his community at Waters Edge Apartments. He is survived by his children, Jake McAndrews, Heidi McAndrews Cotter, David Wuestefeld Jr., Bryan Wuestefeld, Amylee Wuestefeld Marshall, Erik Wuestefeld, and Matthew Wuestefeld; 19 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; best friend, John Baulding. A celebration of life will be held from 6 - 8 p.m. on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Wilkinson Funeral Home. Military Honors will be performed at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Novant Health Hospice, PO Box 33549, Charlotte, N.C. 28233-3549. On-line condolences may be left at www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com. Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Wuestefeld family.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 11, 2019