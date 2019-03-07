David B. Gaudet, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, died March 4, 2019 at the age of 89. David served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a graduate of Northeastern University and worked as a mechanical engineer for Polaroid for many years. After retirement, David devoted much of his time to woodcarving and was a member of the New England Woodcarvers Association. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna (DeFeudis) Gaudet. Loving father of Paula M. Quintanilla and husband Eduardo of Leesburg, Fla., Maureen T. Cardarelli and husband Andrew of Carver, Richard F. Gaudet and wife Michelle of Medfield, and Jean M. Gaudet of Weymouth. Cherished "Grandpa" to Christina, Joshua, Matthew, Francis, Adam, Joseph, Daniel; and great-grandchildren, Ethan, Elijah, Ephraim, Bradley, Amber, Ethan and Michael. Brother of the late Joseph E. Gaudet, Kenneth R. Gaudet, and Constance M. Burke. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Friday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 8:45 a.m. on Saturday prior to the funeral Mass in St. Francis Xavier Church, Weymouth at 9:30 a.m. Burial in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Donations in memory of David may be made to Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary