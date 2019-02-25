The Patriot Ledger Obituaries
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
781-335-0045
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McDonald Keohane Funeral Home - South Weymouth
809 Main Street
South Weymouth, MA 02190
David F. Bouley Sr.

David F. Bouley Sr. Obituary
David F. Bouley Sr., of Braintree, formerly of Quincy, died February 22, 2019. David was an insurance agent and co-owner of Rielly and Riley Insurance for over 20 years. He was an avid golfer and golf fan and longtime member of the Quincy Rotary Club. He will be fondly remembered for his friendliness and talkative nature. Beloved husband of the late Xanthia "Sandy" Bouley. Devoted father of Jennifer Doherty and her husband Joseph of South Weymouth and the late David F. Bouley, Jr. Cherished Papa of Emily and Sarah Doherty of Weymouth. Loving brother of Mary Zopatti and her late husband Frank of Braintree, Barbara OBrien and her husband Maurice of Braintree and the late Herbert Bouley. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home ,South Weymouth, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital). In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of David may be made to Pat Roche Hospice Home, 86 Turkey Hill Lane, Hingham, MA 02043. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 25, 2019
