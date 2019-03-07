|
David W. Fountain, 81, of Hanover, passed away on February 28, 2019. Born in Woburn, January 1, 1938, he was the son of the late Willard and Doris (Ward) Fountain. David is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Cambal; devoted father of Janet Fortier and family, Marjorie Adams and family, both of Hanover, Mark Fountain and family and Julie Molisse and family, both of Hanson; cherished grandfather of 9. A celebration of life will be held on in the Sullivan Funeral Home, 551 Washington St., Rte. 53, on Saturday, March 9, from 1-3 p.m. with military honors at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in David's memory can be made to the Rhode Island PBS, 50 Park Lane, Providence, RI 02907. For directions and to sign David's online guest book, visit www.SullivanFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 7, 2019