Deborah A. (Mahoney) Lasis of Weymouth, formerly of Milton, died peacefully at home on March 15, 2019 at the age of 58. Deborah worked for many years in food service including the Milton School System and Stop and Shop in Hingham. Her family was the focus of her life and she cherished her role as a grandmother. She was the daughter of the late Mary and Robert W.F. Mahoney Sr. Beloved wife of John Lasis. Loving mother of Jessica Miceli and her husband Eric Richardson of Bayonne, N.J. and Jonathan Lasis, U.S. Army Specialist and wife Jennifer stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. Proud "Nana" of Alexander, Wyatt and Ella Richardson. Loving sister of Robert W.F. Mahoney Jr. of Weymouth and Christopher Mahoney and his wife Carol of Canton. Loving aunt of Matthew and Brendan. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, North Weymouth at 40 Sea Street (off Rte. 3A - Bicknell Square). A celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home. Donations in memory of Deborah may be made to the Army Emergency Relief Fund, 2530 Crystal Dr., Suite 13161, 13th Floor, Arlington, VA 22202. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.