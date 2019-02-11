|
Denise Mary Nielsen, 74, of Apex, N.C., formerly of Millbury, Mass. and Mansfield, Mass., peacefully passed into God's grace on Friday, February 8, 2019 at her home after a long battle with cancer. Denise was born March 8, 1944 in Norwood, Mass. to the late John and Marie (O'Kane) Houghton. She graduated from Mansfield High School in 1962, where she played field hockey, softball, and basketball, and was a member of the National Honor Society. Denise was an avid Red Sox and Patriots fan and celebrated championships for each team this year. Denise worked for Goretti's Supermarket and was a dedicated soccer and track mom. In retirement she re- located to Apex, N.C., and ran an online business with her husband. She loved the Outer Banks, drinking coffee, and re-reading Dick Francis novels. She was preceded in death by sister, Anne Houghton and granddaughter, Taylor Nielsen. Denise is survived by her husband of 54 years, Carl Nielsen; five children, Eric Nielsen (Jennifer); Laura McGowan (Colin); Patricia Benedix; David Nielsen; and Matthew Nielsen; sisters, Jean Glebus; Kathleen Marcheselli (Edward); Nancy McDonald (Tim); grandchildren, Connor McGowan; Emma McGowan; and Zachary Nielsen. A funeral Mass will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at Saint Mary Magdalene Catholic Church, Magdala Place, Apex, NC 27502. The family will receive friends 6 - 8 p.m Monday, February 11, 2019 at Apex Funeral Home, 550 W. Williams St., Apex, N.C. 27502. Memorials may be sent to Transitions Lifecare Hospice, 200 Hospice Cr., Raleigh, NC 27607. Condolences may be sent to www.ApexFuneral.net.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 11, 2019