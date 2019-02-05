Home

Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
(781) 963-4199
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cartwright Funeral Home - Randolph
419 N Main Street
Randolph, MA 02368
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
First Congregational Church
One South Main St.
Randolph, MA
View Map
Donald E. "Don" Cederholm of Middleboro, formerly of Randolph, passed away unexpectedly February 2, 2019, at the age of 79. He was the beloved husband of Ann M. (Gulick) Cederholm; and loving father of Suzane Scanlan of Providence, R.I., Melanie Jansky of Fairhaven, Eric Cederholm and his wife Sara of Cotuit, and Kurt Cederholm and his wife Deborah of Attleboro; devoted brother of Beverly Strickland and her husband Chet of Gulfport, Fla.k dear Grampa to Emily and Grace, Molly, Jimmy, Jack, Lainie, Connor, Cole and Sophie. Don was born in Brockton and was a lifelong resident of Randolph until moving to Middleboro 2 years ago. He was a graduate of Randolph High School, Class of 1957. He was the former owner of Heritage Plumbing, Inc., of Randolph. He was an active member of First Congregational Church, Randolph, for many years having served on many different boards and committees at the church as well as be a member of the choir. He will be fondly remembered as a kind and gentle soul by all who knew him. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend memorial visiting hours Wednesday from 3 to 6 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St., Randolph, followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. in First Congregational Church, One South Main St., Randolph. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either American Diabetes Foundation or to Fr. Bill's Place. To leave a sympathy message, please visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019
