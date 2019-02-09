Home

Donald Gilliland
Donald Gilliland Obituary
Donald Gilliland, of Weymouth, formerly of Quincy, born Sept. 23, 1952, died January 31, 2019. Donald put up a great fight up to the last second from cancer. He was the beloved husband of Carolyn (Barry) Gilliland; dear son of Barbara Gilliland and the late Richard Gilliland of Quincy; devoted brother of David Gilliland and his wife Jane; cherished uncle of Douglas Gilliland and his wife Katherine. Special thanks goes out to Dave Nolan, for all the love and support he showed during Donald's illness. Services will be held at a later date. For on line condolences, please visit dewarefuneralhome.com. Deware Funeral Home 617-472-1137 www.dewarefuneral.com
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 9, 2019
