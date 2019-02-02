|
Donald J. Clark, 84, of Weymouth, passed away on January 30, 2019. Donald was born in Boston, to Mary E. Bourget and Raymond Clark. He graduated from Weymouth High School and enlisted in the army at age 18. After his first enlistment in the army, he attended Newbury College and Wentworth Institute of Technology which prepared him to start his carpentry company, Busy Bee Carpentry. Later on, he reenlisted in the Army and had a long career as an Army Nurse Recruiter for which he received many recognitions and awards. Donald retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class after 20+ years of service. In addition to his military service, Donald was an active member in his community volunteering with local politics, his church, and the Andrew House in Boston. He had a passion for projects and spent many hours in his workshop in the garage. In his spare time, he enjoyed providing advice and counseling to friends of Bill W. Beloved husband of Paula Clark of Weymouth and the late Eileen R. Clark (Shields), he was the loving father of James Clark and his wife Mary of Braintree, Michael Clark and his wife Susan of Weymouth, Dawn Marie Warsofsky and her husband Mark of North Marshfield, Candace Clark of Pembroke and Michelle Haraden and her husband Patrick of Norwell; brother of Raymond Clark and his wife Phyllis of Braintree, Bettyann Kelly of Florida, and the late Vincent Hennebury, Leo Hennebury, Wayne Clark and Lee Clark; Grampa of Adam Warsofsky and his wife Stacey, Jarod Warsofsky and his wife Katherine, Ryan Warsofsky and his wife Caroline, David Warsofsky and his wife Annie, Captain Zachary Clark, Alexander Clark, Jessica Clark, Ashley Clark, Marisa Clark, Richard Uliano, Samantha Uliano, Conor Haraden, Emily Haraden, Olivia Haraden and the late Sean Clark; great Grampa to Kaden, Chase, Reese, and Scarlett Warsofsky and Freyja and Morrigan Uliano. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Tuesday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:45 a.m. on Wednesday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth, at 10:30 a.m. Burial will be in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Brockton VA Hospital, 940 Belmont Street, Brockton, MA 02301. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 2, 2019