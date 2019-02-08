Home

Donna Marie (Gonsalves) Redler, 48, of Halifax, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019. Daughter of the late Joseph Gonsalves and Dorothy (Webb) Gonsalves. Beloved wife of Michael C. Redler Sr. Loving mother of 4 children, Monica Sarah Redler, Michael Charles Redler Jr., Josselyn Faith Redler, and Destiny Kate Redler all of Halifax. Sister of the late Joseph Gonsalves. Visiting hours will be held in the Leighton - MacKinnon Funeral Home, 4 West Washington St. (Corner Rte. 58) Hanson on Sunday, Feb. 10, 4 - 8 p.m. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. For directions or to write an online condolence visit www.mackinnonfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 8, 2019
