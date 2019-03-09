Dorothy (Warren) Babineau of Norwell, died March 6, 2019. Dorothy was born in Boston, and later went on to complete high school in Nashua, N.H. Dorothy was a lover of art, with a colorful and creative personality to match. She will be remembered as a deeply caring woman, who passed on her wit and humor to each generation of her loving family. Beloved wife of the late James A. Babineau Jr and Lt. James L. Hughes, she was the dear sister to the late Beatrice Desbiens and Jessie Fish; devoted mother of James "Jim" and Marilyn Hughes of Brockton, Dennis Babineau of Centerville, Christine and Chet Gillis of Weymouth, Mark Babineau of Calif., Marie and Pete Andersen of Conn., Clare Armstrong of Fall River, and Patricia Babineau of Fla. Also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth. Funeral service will be celebrated on Friday at 9 a.m. in St. Helen's Church, Norwell. Burial in Highland Cemetery, Norwood. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary