Dorothy L. "Dot" (McCauley) Beaulieu, of Brockton, formerly of Randolph, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019, at the age of 77. Born and raised in Boston, Dorothy graduated from Cambridge Rindge and Latin High School. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as a supervisor at Heamonetics in Braintree for over 20 years. In her free time, she had a passion for golf, both playing and watching, gardening, playing cards with her friends and doing an occasional scratch ticket. However, spending time with her family is what brought Dot the most pleasure. A devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Dorothy will be sadly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Dorothy was the wife of the late Ronald Beaulieu; loving mother of Cindy Beaulieu and her loving companion Larry McDonald of Brockton, Ronny Beaulieu and his wife Barbara of Salem, N.H., and John Beaulieu and his wife Kerry of Hingham; sister of the late Mary McNeil; dear "Nana" to Danielle, Ryan, Nicole and Faith. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Thursday, March 7, from 4-8 p.m. in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 No. Main St. (Rte. 28), Randolph. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, 211 No. Main St., Randolph. Burial will follow in Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 6, 2019