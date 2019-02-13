Dorothy R. (Estano) Proctor of Weymouth, passed away February 10, 2019. She was born in Boston to the late Frederick and Minnie Estano. Dorothy worked for several years at Randys Manufacturing Company and MIS in Hingham where she retired. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, trips to the casinos and loved to read. Beloved wife of the late Ernest Proctor. Loving mother of Albert E. Proctor and his late wife Marie of East Bridgewater, Ellen L. Cristoferi and her husband Richard of Avon, John J. Proctor and his wife Rhonda of Ashland, Nancy Castellano and her late husband Mel of Bonita Springs, Fla. and James M. Proctor of Weymouth, Mass.. Grandmother of Holly A. Miller and her husband Shawn McGowan of East Bridgewater, Jason Castellano of Bonita Springs, Fla., Avery and Jordan Proctor of Ashland, Michele and Duncan Arsenault of Holbrook and Dawn Ring also of Holbrook. Great-grandmother of Michael Cristoferi of Avon and Richard, Ryan and Kait Ring of Holbrook. Sister of John, Charles, Marion and George R. Predeceased by her siblings Frederick, Stanley, Robert, Edward, George A, Albert W, Richard, Albert C., William, Helen, Frederick "Bobby" R and James. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4 - 8 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, East Weymouth, at 3 Charles Street (corner of Charles and Middle Street). Relatives and friends will gather in the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Friday prior to the funeral Mass in Immaculate Conception Church, Weymouth at 10:30 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Please consider a donation in memory of Dorothy to: The Alzheimers Assn., MA Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Rd. Waltham, MA 02452. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045. Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary