Edward Joseph Graham of Weymouth, retired QFD passed away peacefully at home on February 6, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. The beloved husband of Alice (Carey) Graham, he was the cherished father of seven children, Robin Howard and her husband David, Kim Graham, Melissa Genthner and her husband Burke, John Fitzgerald and his wife Melissa, Jill Sugrue and her husband Sean, Christine (Graham) Worsley and her husband Bill, Cheryl Graham and her fiance Cory White; devoted grandfather to his eight grandchildren, Emily, Aiden, John Patrick, Graham, Connor. Liam, Billy and Nolan. He also leaves his sisters, Patricia McIver, Anna Hutchings and her brother, Harold; and several nieces and nephews. He grew up in Squantum the youngest of 14 children. Edward started his career with the Quincy Fire Department on May 2, 1970, and proudly served for 33 years, retiring on July 29, 2003. Ed was full of life always laughing and joking. He enjoyed camping in N.H., cooking, skiing, boating, fishing, horseshoes, a good card game and tinkering with just about anything. He loved to travel. He was a member of the Town River Yacht Club. The essence of his life was his family, he was devoted to them. His passing leaves a void in their lives, but he will live on in their hearts forever. They are all very grateful for the countless blessings he brought into their lives. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Sunday, February 10, from 3-7 p.m. in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock Street, Wollaston. A celebration of life service will be held in the funeral home on Monday ay 11 a.m. Burial in Blue Hill Cemetery, Braintree. Donations in memory of Ed may be made Shriners Burn Hospital for Children, 51 Blossom Street, Boston, MA 02114. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences.