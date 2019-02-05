|
Eileen M. Carney, a lifelong resident of Weymouth, died after a long illness on February 2, 2019, at the age of 70. Eileen worked as a 5th grade teacher for the town of Weymouth for over 25 years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed traveling. Her favorite trip was to take some nieces and nephews to Myrtle Beach, S.C., one of her favorite destinations. Eileen was the loving sister of Ann Cashman of South Weymouth, Joan Swimm of Carver, John L. Carney of Milton, and Kathleen Wood of East Bridgewater. She is also survived by her niece and caregiver, Kristin Norton of Medway; 11 additional nieces, nephews, and several great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the visiting hours on Thursday 4-7 p.m. in the McDonald Keohane Funeral Home, at 809 Main Street (Rte. 18 opp. So. Shore Hospital), South Weymouth, followed by a celebration of life service at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Eileen may be made to the Weymouth Scholarship Fund Committee, Weymouth Town Hall, 75 Middle St., Weymouth, MA 02189. See www.Keohane.com for directions and online condolences or call 781-335-0045.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 5, 2019