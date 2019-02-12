|
|
Eleanor C. (Hagan) Gibbons Flibotte, age 96, a longtime Quincy resident, formerly of Neponset, died peacefully, Sunday, February 10, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family. Eleanor was born in Boston to the late John and Ellen (Dillon) Hagan. She was raised in Neponset and was a graduate of Girls High School. Eleanor had lived in Quincy for over seventy years and also enjoyed summers at her cottage in Plymouth for many years. She was a homemaker and a Gold Star wife. As a woman of faith, she was a longtime active parishioner at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church in Quincy. She was a daily communicant and Eucharistic minister for many years. Over the years, Eleanor was involved in community affairs and was a volunteer for various causes, including reading to children at the Quincy Public Library. She was an avid reader and a member of the Red Hat organization. She enjoyed a wonderful circle of friends and loved their monthly trips to the Irish Cultural Center in Canton. Most of all, Eleanor was dedicated to her family, especially to her cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren, actively supporting their many activities and accomplishments. Beloved wife of the late John F. Flibotte and the late John B. Gibbons. Eleanor was the devoted mother of ten children: Susan C. Haley and her husband Gerald of Scituate, Pamela R. Mulcahy of Braintree, Joseph E. Flibotte and his wife Eileen of Quincy, Julianne Flibotte of Quincy, Robert G. Flibotte and his wife Susan of Hingham, and Mark T. Flibotte and his wife Lucia of Cohasset. She was predeceased by James E. Gibbons, Bernard J. Gibbons, John C. Flibotte, and Michael T. Flibotte. Mother-in-law of Joyce Flibotte of Kingston. Loving grandmother of twenty grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren. Eleanor was the last of ten siblings and is also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Sweeney Brothers Home for Funerals, 1 Independence Avenue, Quincy, Friday, February 15 at 9 a.m. Funeral Mass in Holy Trinity Parish at the Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 227 Sea Street, Quincy at 10 oclock. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Visiting hours at the funeral home on Thursday 4-8 p.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Eleanors memory may be made to the Norwell VNA and Hospice, 120 Longwater Drive, Norwell, MA 02061. You are invited to visit www.thesweeneybrothers.com or call 617-472-6344.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Feb. 12, 2019