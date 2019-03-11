|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" (Knox) Bulger, of Braintree, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family on March 9, 2019, at the age of 91. Born and raised in the Roxbury section of Boston, Betty graduated from Roxbury Memorial High School. Prior to her retirement, she worked as a telephone operator for Verizon for many years. She raised her family in the Dorchester section of Boston and has resided in Braintree for the past 33 years. She was an active member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in Braintree where she worked with many committees and was instrumental in the coordination of the annual Christmas Bazaar. Elizabeth had a passion for baking, was an avid reader and enjoyed watching old movies, however, spending time with her family and friends is what brought her the most joy. A devoted wife, mother, sister and grandmother, Elizabeth will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Elizabeth was the wife of the late William J. Bulger. Loving mother of Elizabeth A. Campedelli and her husband Louis of N.H., J. Edward Bulger and his wife Joyce of Braintree, Kevin M. Bulger and his wife Jean of Weymouth, Mark F. Bulger and his wife Nancy of Marshfield, John P. Bulger and his wife Karin of N.H., Christopher P. Bulger and his wife Lisa of Quincy and the late William J. Bulger, Jr. and his wife Nancy of Milton. Devoted sister of Julia Hines of Stoughton and the late John "Bud" Knox, Ellen Hipson, James Knox and Joseph Knox. Brother-in-law of George Bulger of Quincy. Sister-in-law of Virginia Knox of Hingham. Also survived by 17 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, 1 great great-grandson and 44 nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Tuesday, March 12, from 4 | 8 p.m. in the Cartwright-Venuti Funeral Home, 845 Washington St., Braintree. A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Braintree. Burial will follow in Mt. Benedict Cemetery, W. Roxbury. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com.
Published in The Patriot Ledger on Mar. 11, 2019